Comparing the number of violent crimes committed by foreign gang members in the US, versus the number of violent crimes committed by US gangs…the US gangs are skyscrapers, and the foreign gangs are cottages.

So where are the Trump statements and threats and promises about rooting out and imprisoning US gangs?

Where is that ACTION?

How about a torrent of FBI raids on the Southside of Chicago, to take down the Gangster Disciples, the Back Disciples, the Black P Stones, and the Vice Lords, for starters?

What’s holding that up?

Racial prejudice AGAINST THE POPULATION OF LAW-ABIDING BLACK CITIZENS CONSTANTLY TERRORIZED BY THESE GANGS?