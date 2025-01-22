ONE: In Trump’s new Executive Order designating foreign drug cartels as terrorists, he includes the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang and the Salvadoran La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13).

What about US based, home-grown gangs?

The Executive Order states: “It is the policy of the United States to ensure the total elimination of these organizations’ presence in the United States and their ability to threaten the territory, safety, and security of the United States through their extraterritorial command-and-control structures, thereby protecting the American people and the territorial integrity of the United States.”

Well, these cartels are able to threaten the territory, safety, and security of the US through their structure which includes US gangs, WHO SELL THEIR DRUGS TO AMERICANS AND HOLD INNER CITY NEIGHBORHOODS UNDER RUTHLESS CONTROL.

This has been the case for decades. A number of American gangs are cutouts and contractors for the foreign cartels.

Therefore, they, too, could be declared TERRORISTS.

Ask honest residents of big inner cities across the country if these domestic gangs are terrorizing them.

How about it, Trump? Go all the way. Call a terrorist a terrorist.

TWO: Months ago, Robert Kennedy declared that on Day One of Trump’s Presidency, a letter would go out from the White House, to municipalities across America, advising them to remove toxic fluorides from their water supplies.

Day One has come and gone, Bob.

Where is that letter?

Speak up. I can’t hear you.

THREE: Among all the Executive Orders Trump has signed so far, I can’t find one that mentions toxic vaccines.

Why is that?

I’ll tell you why: