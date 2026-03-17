Several thousand Marines are on their way to Iran, and should arrive soon.

Why are they going there?

The consensus is, they intend to take over Kharg Island, which is Iran’s main hub for loading and shipping its own oil.

So the theory is, if the Marines take the island, they create a standoff. A negotiation needs to occur then. Iran is blocking the Strat of Hormuz, and the Marines would be blocking most of Iran’s oil exports. “So let’s make a deal.”

But the first big risk would occur if Iran lays down mines in the waters off Kharg Island. How are the Marines going to land?

The mines-issue is complicated. The US Navy—possibly while under attack—would have to spend days or even weeks trying to remove all the mines, before the Marines actually land. And still, the Navy could miss some mines.

If Iran does lay mines, this would make it harder for them to ship their own oil in tankers. But they would know where the mines are. They could create safe corridors for their own tankers.

Furthermore, they could change corridors, leaving what was once a safe route now prepared with mines. So the US Navy couldn’t depend on “observing a safe route” for landing the Marines on Kharg Island.

If the Marines do manage to land and they take over Iran’s oil hub, Iran could decide to destroy or cripple it…preferring that strategy to allowing a foreign enemy to own their intact oil infrastructure hub.

Iran could also just wait out the Marines who have taken over Kharg: