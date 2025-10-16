Here’s the scathing report from watchdog group, OrganicEye[dot]org: “The Anatomy of a Scandal: Abject Failure by USDA to Protect Organics”:

Excerpt: “The country’s preeminent organic industry watchdog, OrganicEye, just issued a scathing report charging the USDA with what it calls the ‘abject failure’ to carry out the congressional mandate to protect the livelihoods of ethical farmers and shield consumers against fraud. Their whitepaper profiles the nation’s largest certifier, California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF), which, despite numerous inspections over a period of years, failed to identify grotesque animal welfare violations and the use of banned toxins on California’s Alexandre Family Farm.”

“…numerous violations of humane animal welfare requirements, including lifting injured animals with skid steer loaders, dehorning as many as 800 cows without pain medication, allowing sick animals to languish for weeks without care (some with severe eye disease as shown below), having infected teats cut off using a dirty pocketknife and without pain medication, widespread hoof rot and lameness, hundreds of cows being deprived of food for days causing a stampede that trampled 30-40 cows to death, and spraying cattle with diesel fuel to control flies.”

What do you say, Brooke? Are your people investigating these charges?

There’s a LOT more in the report.

People who read it are going to come away with the impression that some big organic farm operations and the government certifiers who inspect their farms are on the same page.

Not a good page. A page called COLLUSION.

I urge every reader to read the OrganicEye report and share it.

Kennedy ought to be interested. Making America Healthy Again might have something to do with making sure organic food is organic. Just a guess.

I wouldn’t look forward to drinking milk from cows who were sprayed with diesel fuel. How about you, Brooke? Kennedy?

Are starving cows who stampede just another day at the office for you, Brooke?

Tell me something after you read the report, Brooke. Why did it take a non-government non-USDA group to come up with the miles of info in it?

Isn’t that YOUR job?

Maybe I’m misinformed. Maybe you’re supposed to focus solely on trade agreements. Or upping sales of pesticides. I don’t know. I’m asking. What DO you do?

Here are a couple of other conclusions in the OrganicEye report. If I were you, Brooke, I’d get out from behind my desk and start reading corrupt officials the riot act. And referring their names to the DOJ for prosecution. NOW.

“There is an inherent conflict of interest (COI) with organic farms and processors choosing and compensating their own certifiers.”

“The chummy relationship between NOP [National Organic Program] regulators and certifiers has allowed widespread abuse: taking payola from their ‘clients,’ certifying giant livestock factories…”

Certifying as ORGANIC.

Lying to the public, Brooke.

How many people in the US do you think buy organic food, Brooke?

How do you think they’ll react when they find out the truth?

Who knows, maybe a few famous movie stars who wouldn’t touch a non-organic item if their lives depended on it…when THEY find out the truth…if THEY start screaming…

Better get busy, Brooke. Cabinet appointees aren’t forever.

-- Jon Rappoport