Breitbart: “During a hearing this past July, a judge determined district attorney Eric DuTemple had presented enough evidence to prosecute 51-year-old Tremaine Carroll, a man who identifies as a woman, for two felony counts of forcible rape and one count of dissuading a witness while incarcerated at a California women’s prison.”

Are you getting this? A guy in a women’s prison accused of rape in the prison.

There’s more. The judge in the case just decided the prosecutor has to refer to the accused with his preferred pronouns. Which are “she/her.”

It’s a law in California specifically referring to the Dept. of Corrections’ handling of suspects and prisoners.

This is what keeps Gavin Newsom busy while his state falls apart.

The law also says a person in custody can choose an “honorific,” which must be used. An honorific is a title which comes before a name, like Dr. or Mr. or Lord.

A further change is possible. A person in custody can request a new name. The request might be granted.

I’m thinking this accused rapist could ask for “Biden.”

He would be called “Biden” during the trial.

“So, Biden, while you were locked up, did you meet Marcia Smith in the dining area, in the laundry room, in the yard?”