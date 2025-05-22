I continue to report on AI systems and companies most people have never heard of.

I’m not just giving you big generalities about AI. I’ve got the receipts.

Are you aware of AlphaFold, ESMFold, Chroma, EvolutionaryScale, ESM3? They’re in the process of trying to change the world.

ESMFold, owned by Zuckerberg’s Meta, did ONE investigative run and came up with 700 MILLION potential new proteins.

ESM3, an AI model, was trained on 770 BILLION protein sequences. It “simulates evolutionary processes to design novel proteins.”

A biotech company, Generate: Biomedicines, came up with a novel monoclonal antibody treatment against SARS-Cov-2—a virus that doesn’t exist. That’s a pretty good trick.

So…what could all these “useful” new proteins be developed for?

You guessed it. Number one, cited time and time again is: medical drug development.

This would apply to the companies and systems I just listed above, and many more such businesses.

Isomorphic Labs, which does “AI design of new drugs,” is partnering with Eli Lilly and Novartis, two Pharma giants. So far, in 2025, Isomorphic has raised $600 million in investments.

Throughout the “AI-new protein” industry, all sorts of sky-blue predictions are being made. For instance, cancer therapies that are customized for each unique patient.

There’s just one problem:

These new proteins themselves. These non-natural proteins.

Because: Placing them in the body means the body is encountering compounds it’s never encountered before. Proteins that never have existed in Nature.

Therefore, many unpredictable things can happen—even after extensive safety testing. Such as: