I occasionally search medical studies and reporting to check out key phrases—loaded language aimed at putting people in a comfortable trance state.

Since we’re talking about words on pages, the target would be the educated class—who can read English. Most people can’t. They can only watch videos.

I have this quirk. I consider videos The Enemy. They give people IMPRESSIONS.

“You have to watch this doctor. He explains how researchers mess with people’s brain chemistry.”

“Really? What does he say?”

“A whole lot. You have to see it.”

Impressions. Most people can’t remember any SPECIFICS after they “see the words.”

Anyway, here’s an abstract from a recent medical review. Read it and then I’ll make comments.

“Over the past several decades, messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines have progressed from a scepticism-inducing idea to clinical reality. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic catalysed the most rapid vaccine development in history, with mRNA vaccines at the forefront of those efforts. Although it is now clear that mRNA vaccines can rapidly and safely protect patients from infectious disease, additional research is required to optimize mRNA design, intracellular delivery and applications beyond SARS-CoV-2 prophylaxis. In this Review, we describe the technologies that underlie mRNA vaccines, with an emphasis on lipid nanoparticles and other non-viral delivery vehicles. We also overview the pipeline of mRNA vaccines against various infectious disease pathogens and discuss key questions for the future application of this breakthrough vaccine platform.”

First of all, note the absence of anything alive. You feel like you’re struggling through a desert without water. Your brain is turning into dry flakes.

The first big phrase is CLINICAL REALITY: