(This Part-12; for Part-11, go here)

We have an Immigration Czar, Tom Homan. He doesn’t occupy a cabinet post, he operates parallel to ICE.

We need a health czar, independent of Kennedy, who operates in the same way. Tough guy. No holds barred. Just tells the whole truth and lets the chips fall where they may.

Ideally, it should be the great Polly Tommey, producer of the devastating VAXXED films, which reveal, up close and personal, the horrific effects of vaccines on children.

But that appointment isn’t in the cards. And we can also forget about the appointment of no-nonsense Dr. Joe Ladapo, the Florida Surgeon General, who just announced Florida is shutting down all vaccine mandates.

But what about this?

Polly Tommey takes VAXXED to Florida.

Large outdoor venues, large crowds, giant screens playing VAXXED. And at these screenings, Joe Ladapo makes introductory remarks.

Why not?

Lots and lots of Floridians getting the truth without filters. With extreme reality.

And the press coverage (negative, of course) would drive more people to see the films.

“What’s all the commotion about, Ethel?”

“Damned if I know, Sam, let’s go watch and see.”

Thousands of people SEEING.

The facts in real life. The parents and the children, DAMAGED. From VACCINES.

And then on to Louisiana and Texas…

I think these screenings would make their own excellent REPORT ON THE CAUSES OF AUTISM.

For The People.

If some public official or judge rules the VAXXED films can’t be shown, KENNEDY has to step in along with Pam Bondi and invoke the 1st Amendment and make a federal case out of it—

A highly publicized case, with hell to pay for the censors.

“You’re saying people shouldn’t be allowed to see these films? That it would be a problem which overrides the right to free speech?”

“It would be prejudicial. One-sided.”

“You mean like the one-sided coverage the press has given vaccines for the past hundred years.”

“That’s different.”

“Different how? Oh I see. Because pharmaceutical advertising pays for the favorable press coverage.”

“No. You’re twisting my words.”

“I’m not twisting anything. You’re already twisted.”

And we’ll get something like this: