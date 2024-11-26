—Several MILLION injections a year across the US military.

For new soldiers entering boot camp, a group of shots simultaneously.

These are mandatory vaccines for the military: Adenovirus, Types 4 and 7; Hepatitis A; Hepatitis B; Seasonal Flu; MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella); Meningococcal; Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis; Chickenpox.

There are other vaccines, depending on where soldiers are deployed.

The toxic load of all vaccines injected into US soldiers is basically internal warfare against our own troops.

A tough and intelligent Secretary of Defense should realize this.

Has Trump appointed, and will the Senate confirm, such a man? Is current nominee, Pete Hegseth, such a man? No word on that.

Has Robert Kennedy made his view about military vaccines clear to Trump? No word on that, either.

The first vaccine mandated for US soldiers was smallpox, loaded with poison. The year? 1777. George Washington ordered the shot for the Continental Army.

The Department of Defense buys vaccines directly from pharma companies. This is, of course, a bonanza for those companies. Their relationship with the Pentagon is tight.

The soldiers are a captive group. Religious and medical exemptions are possible, but not on a mere statement from the dissenting man or woman. A request is made, and it’s scrutinized. If the request is denied, outright refusal to take shots then carries consequences. They range from reassignment all the way up to court martial, for egregious “troublemakers.”

The COVID shot is no longer mandatory for the military. But it was. That highlights how unpredictable the situation is for every soldier. At a moment’s notice, the DOD, after consulting with the CDC, can lower the boom and declare a new vaccine mandatory.

Informed consent?