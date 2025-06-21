Children’s Health Defense: “The FDA expanded approval of Sanofi’s MenQuadfi, a meningococcal vaccine, to include infants as young as 6 weeks old, even though 5.3% of infants who participated in clinical trials experienced a serious adverse event. The FDA approved the drug based on trials that compared MenQuadfi to a similar, previously approved vaccine, not a placebo, in what attorney Aron Siri called a ‘vaccine safety pyramid scheme’.”

The new and improved FDA has just approved yet another way to maim and kill more people—in this case, infants.

That 5.3% of infants (1 in 20) suffering a serious adverse event in the clinical trial—that’s a very high number. It should DEFINITELY lead to canceling the vaccine. But it didn’t.

Here’s how the pyramid scheme works. A new vaccine is tested against an older vaccine which was already approved—NOT against a real neutral placebo.

The new vaccine doesn’t show many more disastrous effects than the older vaccine. So the new vaccine is ruled safe, and is approved by the FDA.

But that older vaccine? When it was new, it was in turn tested against an older vaccine already approved. And it didn’t cause many more disastrous effects than the old vaccine. So it was approved.

And so on and so forth, back through time.

This is the criminal history of testing for many vaccines currently approved by the FDA.

Complete fraud.

Major crimes.

Kennedy and the new head of the FDA, Marty Makary, are well aware of this history. They know the score.

In fact, Kennedy has promised to do real safety tests of vaccines with real placebos.

When? Later, after many infants have been destroyed?