Trump opened the door. He blew it open. At the presser.

That’s why he wanted to headline the press conference. Not just to hog the spotlight. As he said, he’s been waiting 20 years to say VACCINES AND AUTISM. Meaning: vaccines and brain damage.

If only he knew the full story, or would tell the full story. ALL the vaccines are causing brain damage. It’s not enough to space the injections out over time, as he kept saying at the presser. No. That’s not it.

NOW is the time to get Joe Rogan and Tucker and Steve Bannon to screen the VAXXED films for millions of people. Those films SHOW the vaccine brain damage. They SHOW the children.

NOW is the time for Kennedy to show some courage and bring CDC researcher William Thompson back into the open. Thompson publicly confessed, in 2014, to censoring the evidence in an MMR vaccine study that showed elevated brain damage in young black boys.

Brian Hooker, who works at Children’s Health Defense, was a key figure in getting Thompson to confess. Come on, Brian, tell that story to the American people again. Help force Thompson to confess again, NOW.

Blow more doors open.

This is the moment.

The MAGA and MAHA people have to wake up to the full truth. No half-way crap. No going back to business as usual.

NOW is the moment for Kennedy or one of his underlings to make it official: NO vaccine has ever been properly tested for safety before being approved by the FDA. All those safety tests were frauds. Kennedy knows that. He’s said it a number of times. But NOW he has to say it officially, as the head of HHS. He keeps talking about “more research.” Well, THAT’S more research. The fact that all the safety tests for all vaccines were frauds. NO vaccine has ever been proven safe. Yet they were criminally foisted on America. TELL THAT to the American people.

Marty Makary (FDA), and Jay Bhattacharya (NIH), you tell that truth, too. What are you waiting for?

And you folks at Children’s Health Defense: HAMMER on this. Every day. Mary Holland, the head of CHD, wrote a book about the safety studies. Come on. Blow more doors open.

We’re not spectators. This is not a movie. We’re not waiting to see what happens next.

Can you imagine being a very young child bursting with joy and life—and suddenly out of nowhere BRING ATTACKED AND SMASHED BY A VACCINE, and then spending the rest of your life living with a severely damaged brain? Living in that prison?

We’re not looking for passive people who know the truth but won’t tell it. We’re looking for firebrands. A whole lot of them.

It’s Paul Revere time.

Let’s RIDE.

-- Jon Rappoport