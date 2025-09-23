Jon Rappoport

"As [Trump] said, he’s been waiting 20 years to say VACCINES AND AUTISM. Meaning: vaccines and brain damage."

When Trump says 'vaccines and autism', he's saying 'vaccines and brain damage' in a politer way some would say. I nicer way of saying it, to put it politely.

AMEN!!! AND AMEN!!! Keep the momentum going!

It is not just autism. It is lifetime allergies, "ADHD", cancers, "autoimmune" diseases. All caused, or further increased by VACCINES. It has to stop, now. I wish I was awake when my children were born but at that time I was a veterinary technician and a "vaccine and virology" believer. However, before my second child finished her 5 year old series, I was waking up and when we went in at 5, I said I want to spread these out, I think they wanted to give 3, multivalent jabs, and the nurse practitioner was like "that is ok" so I chose one, I think it was the MMR :-( and we never went back. Part of what furthered my wake up was that same NP telling me to just give my daughter tylenol before her jabs because I complained about her running a fever and crying uncontrollably after her jabs. No mention of it being a potential bad reaction.

Also, in the veterinary field, I was seeing that pets and large animals were being given more and more vaccines, and they were also suffering from more and more of the same long term ill effects as humans. Cancers, autoimmune diseases, death. Yeah, our animals too. I suffer today, I am sure because of the rabies vaccines I had to get as a veterinary technician and the others thru the years, and from the handling of all those veterinary vaccines for the 14 years I was a tech and the vaccines I gave to my own horses thru those years and before. Even after, for a while, I still did them on the animals. But no more.

The last animal of mine to get a vaccine of any kind was our now, 6 year old cow who got her brucellosis jab at 10 months because it was "required" of I wanted to sell her, especially across state lines. The vet said at that time that a microchip was coming instead of the ear tag and tattoo that they used for decades. Not here.

It is truly demonic.

