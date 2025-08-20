Just your standard nightmare. Nothing to worry about. Let the experts decide what’s best for our health. They know what they’re doing, right?

From what I see so far, the cover story is animals. Researchers want vaccines to automatically spread from animal to animal, in order to stop THEIR diseases from jumping species to HUMANS.

Uh-huh. Right. Sure.

They couldn’t possibly be tuning up vaccines that would spread from person to person. They’re only involved with animals.

And if you buy that bullshit, I’ve got farmland on Mars for sale.

“Self-disseminating vaccines for emerging infectious diseases,” Nov. 2, 2015, Expert Rev Vaccines: “[Self-] Disseminating vaccines are one such novel approach to potentially interrupt animal to human (zoonotic) transmission of these pathogens.”

Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, June 10, 2022: “Self-spreading vaccines could provide a cost-effective way to vaccinate animal populations and reduce the incidence of pathogens capable of infecting humans…”

Beyond the animal cover story, this is all about forcing vaccines on people. As a researcher, you can make a living figuring out various ways to do it.

See, people are somewhat unpredictable. They might choose to avoid vaccines. They might make a connection between a friend who was healthy and then keeled over…after a shot in the arm.

So…much better to vaccinate beyond the power of people to stop it. Informed consent? Never heard of it.

There are lots and lots of employees at the CDC who would love to see the whole recommended childhood vaxx schedule automatically spread to all kids everywhere.

And if it could be done covertly, to avoid annoying conversations about ethics, that would be just fine.

I’m sure you recall claims that COVID RNA vaccines were “shedding” and spreading from person to person. When you have a vaccine composed of TRILLIONS of tiny, tiny nanoparticles, self-spreading seems quite possible. And that IS what the RNA shots consist of.

Is it possible that THIS is the real reason all sorts of RNA vaccines are in development, and are being hailed as the latest and greatest innovation?