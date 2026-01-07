(This is Part-4; for Part-3, go here.)

Read my previous analysis. Start here.

On we go:

ONE: In the US, the snatch of Maduro makes a great distraction away from Trump’s problems on the home front, including Epstein, the US economy, publicity about fractures within MAGA Nation. There are a whole host of inconvenient issues which are pushed out of view by the US grab of Maduro.

Trump is out front with his usual grandiose declarations of stunning success in Venezuela…and then Rubio and Hegseth step in behind him and assure the American people the capture of Maduro was legal and above board and no, we aren’t declaring war on Venezuela and we aren’t taking over the country. They tone down what Trump is blaring.

They’re the “sober” men who deflate, for example, Trump’s off the cuff remarks about Venezuela belonging to us now.

TWO: Confirmed, Russia has military advisors in Venezuela training the Venezuelan Army. This means a Russian military presence close to the US. The US could make moves to eliminate that incursion.

THREE: Confirmed, Iran is selling drone parts to Venezuela, where Iranian specialists train Venezuelan techs in assembling them, and possibly manufacturing full drones from scratch. These are military surveillance and attack weapons. Within reach of Miami. The US could cut that Iran connection, take over the drone facilities and eliminate them. Drones are always a military threat. They change the whole concept and practice of warfare.