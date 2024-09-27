Some downtown bunch of gang members is going to travel from South America to the US and set up serious operations?

Get real.

They’re going to take over a migrant shelter in New York, far, far from their home?

They’re just gang bangers looking to peddle a few drugs and send the profits back to their families in Venezuela?

The dithering US President and his handlers don’t want to publicly admit it in no uncertain terms, but we’re dealing with a well-organized PARAMILITARY GROUP.

This is an invasion.

Into the soft underbelly of America.

Land of the Sanctuary cities. Land of the “free press” that downplays and hides every catastrophic effect of open borders.

And make no mistake about it. The Tren de Aragua from Venezuela is becoming catastrophic before our eyes.

As any army would, they keep advancing until they’re stopped. If ever.

America’s major media and the Governor of Colorado sent a welcoming message to this paramilitary force: “We know you don’t exist and you’re just a fantasy in the minds of paranoid folks who can’t stop spinning conspiracy scenarios.”

Translation: “We’re committed to hating our own country and laying waste to it. So you foreign soldiers have fun.”

This is what ChatGPT had to say about the Venezuelan paramilitaries: