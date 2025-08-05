Squeeze play.

People who see their neighborhoods ramp up more frequently with crime…are going to want ANY ACTION that will stop it.

That’s not hard to understand.

Who wouldn’t want to be able to go out of the house with a reasonable expectation of safety?

Not only for themselves, but also for their children.

So if the local police come up with an AI program designed to curb crime, it’s going to be popular.

These programs already exist, and as crime increases, more of them will proliferate.

For instance, police are using AI to predict hot spots where violence is likely to occur. But that’s not all.

There are programs that predict WHO will probably commit those crimes.

Yeah.

In Chicago, LA, Green Bay, Pasadena, New Orleans, Fresno, Camden, the programs have been tried. Most or all of them were shut down, after various controversies. But that doesn’t mean they’re going away in the future.

Predictive police programs sometimes include active surveillance of people “who are likely to commit crimes.” Cops will warn such people “they’re on a list.” Cops will stop and harass them for minor infractions.

—But still, people who live in neighborhoods where street crime is expanding will tend to overlook the civil rights and privacy of others in favor of their own safety. That’s a straight fact.

The op: Induce, create, allow, ignore, and exonerate more and more violent crime in the streets…and you WILL increase the demand for stricter policing, and these days that includes AI.

Even though some AI programs will be closed down, others will spring up. There will also be programs no one from the public knows about.

Big Tech has already landed, and will continue to land, government contracts to implement AI policing.

“Order from Chaos.” The old formula. That’s what we’re talking about. Induce enough chaos and people will demand ANYTHING that brings back order.

No high-ranking globalist in the world wants to destroy America. It’s too rich a country. Globalists want to destroy what it once was and rebuild it in their image. Their image of order and control.

AI is a very workable and efficient tool for that purpose.

It never sleeps, never complains, never goes on strike, never gets caught up in ethics.

Here’s an example of a predictive policing program, described by Privacy International: