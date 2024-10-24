Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA): “FYI to all my voting friends and family a friend of mine in Whitfield County yesterday voted/ checked his selections then printed it checked the printed version and it was not marked the same !!! Please really look at the printed ballot after completion. Very strange occurrence. After several attempts for correction [failed] they voided that ballot and machine and he had to revote on another machine! PLEASE CHECK YOUR PRINTED BALLOT!!!!!!!!!”

“We vote on Dominion voting machines then it prints a paper ballot with our selections made on the machines. This voter’s printed ballot had been changed from their selections made on the machine…”

“When they went to vote, they marked President, they marked for Congress—that would be me—they marked Donald Trump, and they marked the rest of their ballot. After finishing, the machine prints a paper copy of the ballot. Each voter is supposed to review the printed copy to ensure it reflects the choices they made. When this voter checked their printed ballot, it had changed.”

“It was not Donald Trump, it was not me, and it was not the other candidates they selected. It had switched. The voter went to an election worker and explained the problem: the machine switched their vote on the printed ballot. They had to start over, and after several attempts, the error persisted.”

“The machine kept switching the votes. We’re just beginning to investigate this today, as I found out about it this morning…We’ll follow up by speaking with election workers and officials here in the district to ensure these ballots are accurate. This is extremely concerning and sounds similar to what we heard in 2020.”

Rep. Greene then happened to mention, “If it were up to me, Georgia would have paper ballots only, we would require proof of citizenship nationwide for voting, and we would not count noncitizens in the census so districts were drawn on citizenship numbers not total number of people.”

That last part hit me. We would not count noncitizens in the census.

Really?

I checked. It’s true. The census counts the total number of RESIDENTS in a state, not the number of CITIZENS.

And then, and this is the ultimate kicker, the number/proportion of representatives a state gets in the federal House of Representatives is based on the census count of all residents in the state. Not just citizens.

For instance, and especially, the number of illegal aliens counted…influences how many House members a state gets.

The more illegal aliens, the greater the representation in the House.

Why? How can that be?