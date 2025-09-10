(This is Part-6; for Part-5, go here.)

For 35 years, I’ve been documenting the high crimes and frauds of modern medicine.

I thought I had the basic territory mapped out. Until I started looking under the hood of genetics.

These guys will claim and say ANYTHING to keep their cash flowing.

The most predatory researchers believe they’ll be able to engineer a new human being from the ground up someday. You know, Brave New World.

But most of them just keep feeding PR into journals and collecting paychecks.

I recently came across this headline: WHY SOME PEOPLE AGE BETTER: HUNDREDS OF GENES IDENTIFIED.

Uh-huh. A person who isn’t brainwashed reading that declaration would say, “How about one gene?”

Because hundreds of genes is really a rank confession that the researchers have no idea what they’re talking about. It’s like saying, “Breakthrough—we now know there are hundreds of possible causes of Alzheimer’s.”

In genetics, it’s one fairy tale after another.

When it’s obvious a genetic explanation for a disease doesn’t add up, doesn’t make sense, the dome heads just invent a new type of gene to fill in the blank.

They’re like kids who tell a lie to their parents, and when the parents catch them in it, they keep embroidering their story with more obvious lies to bolster the first one.

That’s how the so-called “tumor suppressor gene” was invented out of thin air to explain the genetic basis of cancer.