Let’s start with a statement from attorney Rick Jaffe, who has filed a RICO racketeering lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics.

I’ve been covering that suit since Rick filed it on January 21.

Jaffe: “Perhaps most damning: the CDC exists within HHS, which has disregarded federal law for 27 years by failing to submit the required biennial vaccine safety reports to Congress. During this decades-long silence, the schedule ballooned from 24 to 72+ doses, autism rates exploded from 1 in 150 to 1 in 31, and chronic disease now affects over half of American children.”

There’s a hell of a lot in that statement. First of all, the failure of the CDC to make legally mandated reports to Congress, for 27 tears, constitutes a string of felonies.

Why pussyfoot around the issue? We’re talking about the safety of the vaccines shot into the arms of millions of children.

Long before now, people at the CDC should have been sent to prison.

Not fined, not just removed from their jobs, not just asked to resign. PUT IN PRISON.

That would have caused the elite CDC scumbags to sit up and take notice and realize their fake expertise doesn’t put them above the law.

Second, the CDC schedule, as Jaffe points out, has expanded tremendously over the past 27 years. Where are the honest studies that evaluate the CUMULATIVE effects of injecting so much into children? Nowhere.

At every step of adding a vaccine to the schedule, proving safety first should have been the primary concern and focus. And it wasn’t.

The CDC position on the 72-shot schedule is, EVERYTHING IS FINE. Period. End of report.

There is the assumption that if each vaccine is safe, then piling all of them on is also safe: