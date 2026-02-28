I’ve told the story, and I’m going to tell it again here.

Deep State, CIA…basically Globalists started making their moves in Iran some 45 years ago. Well, we could go back much further, but that’s where I’ll start.

If somebody drilled this story into Trump’s head, he might finally understand what’s going on right now, between Israel and Iran, and how he’s been painted into a corner. But no, as he orders attacks against Iran right now, he doesn’t want to understand.

OK. We start in 1953. Iran actually held an ELECTION. For its Prime Minister. And the winner was Mohammad Mosaddegh.

BOOM. Right away, he moved to nationalize the oil fields and the oil industry.

That sealed his fate.

Because he could then set the price of oil. He could let it flow or stop it. He and his country would own it.

But the British owned it.

And they weren’t about to step aside.

So MI6 AND THE CIA staged a coup and deposed Mosaddegh.

Just like that.

In his place, they installed the Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

The Shah served his MI6 and CIA masters well, until the mid-1970s, when he went off the reservation. This is the piece of the story nobody knows. It came to me through three independent Iranian sources.

The Shah decided to modernize Iran completely and turn it into a commercial and industrial powerhouse.