Now that revolt inside the CDC and NIH is exploding, and all the love is gone amid firings and resignations, let’s review Warp Speed.

When the fake pandemic broke out, in 2020, Trump was clueless. On advice, he turned to little Tony Fauci, an immortal career bureaucrat and a leader of the pack that oversaw decimation of human life during the fake AIDS pandemic.

Little Tony, among others, recommended developing a vaccine based on RNA technology, which had never been deployed on a human population.

No problem. It could now be tested on several billion human guinea pigs.

Trump saw himself as the great champion of a brand new program, which he called Warp Speed. From Star Trek.

He promised the fastest development and approval of a vaccine in history. Of course. Nothing but the best for Trump.

One of the companies contracted to produce this new shot, Moderna, had never marketed a single pharmaceutical product.

But little Tony shook loose $500 million in federal funds for Moderna.

The other company, Pfizer, had quite a track record of scandals. But no problem.

Albert Bourla, Trump’s pal, was the CEO of Pfizer.

The RNA COVID shot set a land speed record for approval. Actually, it was Emergency Use Authorization, a less reliable standard, based on, “We gotta have this vaccine now no matter what”.

The COVID shot was launched. Trump celebrated. What a deal.

As people all over the world keeled over, suddenly died, were wounded, Trump remained clueless. As time passed, he started saying, “saved millions of lives.” He kept saying it.

Even now he’s still saying it. But he’s also saying Pfizer told him the shot was a glowing success and saved millions of lives and he’s not sure Pfizer was telling the truth because other people are making lots of negative noise about the vaccine.

Trump now says he wants the truth to come out.