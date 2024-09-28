You can read a shocking analysis of the recently approved vaccine at Children’s Health Defense (see footnote).

I have other information—which doesn’t involve assuming there is a fairy tale virus in the vaccine.

Whenever the term “vaccinia virus” comes up as a component of a vaccine, or “smallpox vaccine” is mentioned—and the Monkeypox vaccine has been used as a smallpox vaccine—WATCH OUT.

Many years ago, a very reliable medical source told me about the final chapter in the massive WHO smallpox vaccine campaign in Africa, which injected millions of people.

A secret meeting of the WHO took place in Geneva. It was decided, at that meeting, to never use that particular vaccine again. Why? Because it caused smallpox.

What does that mean? Many interpretations and speculations are possible—since smallpox as a disease is supposedly caused by a virus, which is a fairy tale. But one thing is certain: whatever smallpox actually is, it’s very nasty and deadly.

The Monkeypox vaccine is said to contain “vaccinia virus” and it is a smallpox vaccine, and the smallpox vaccine used in Africa was put on the shelf because it was clearly very dangerous.

Whenever a virus is mentioned in connection with research in labs, or production of pharma products…the ACTUAL substance(s) is unknown. Who knows what the ignorant researchers are working with?