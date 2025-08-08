WTF??!

Yes, it’s true.

PR Newswire: “BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announces the first pharma-sponsored combination product clinical trial using the BD Libertas™ Wearable Injector for subcutaneous delivery of complex biologics.”

“…greater flexibility for patients, including potential conversion from infused medications that require patients to travel to a hospital or clinic to more convenient patient care in various settings, including self-injection at home.”

This is a long way from wearing a monitor that records blood pressure.

But hey. They’ll eventually figure out a wearable that includes a tiny AI robot doctor who talks to users and dispenses drug pills.

Meanwhile, the wearable injector is here. It’s being tested on humans.

It’s a single-use unit. You put it on, trigger it, and it hits you with a drug one time. You throw the device away. It’s for drugs that would be injected once a week or once a month.

The drug company would mail you new units to put on and trigger on a regular schedule.

Which specific drugs are we talking about? No info on that at the moment.

Come to think of it…why are they calling the device a wearable? Aha. To get in on the popularity of the trend. You don’t really wear it walking around. You stick it to your thigh and trigger one shot, and that’s it.

I’m thinking VACCINES.

“Here’s your MMR. Shoot yourself up.”

“Here’s a new quad. Four different vaccines in one load. Fire away.”

“Here’s your flu vaccine—plus a tiny electronic dot in your body that’ll allow us to track you wherever you go, so we’ll know you’re safe and healthy…”

The whole premise: