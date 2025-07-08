In my previous article, I laid out official Texas state documents which reveal the gigantic size, number, and long term duration of simultaneous weather manipulation experiments in the state.

These experiments are a truly chilling parallel to what medical researchers and public officials did with the RNA COVID vaccines. Those vaccines are, of course, genetic experiments on the body.

As I’ve detailed in these pages, the genetic lunatics have been playing with many systems of the body—beyond the possibility of control.

When you fiddle with genetic “treatments,” you create expanding downstream ripples in the body. You open the door to suppressing some genes, over-activating others. There is no way to keep track of the consequences.

These medical researchers can’t possibly install guard rails on what they’re doing. Their actual knowledge of genetics is severely limited. They claim they know exactly what they’re doing—but they don’t.

The ripple effects aren’t limited to heart attacks, cancers, blood clots. There is no limit.

Whatever the actual “genetic sum total” of the body actually is, that total is INTERCONNECTED. Disturb one piece with an experiment, and you stimulate other pieces and areas. RANDOMLY.

Well, think of the SKY as a body.

An interconnected body.

Interconnected in complex ways.

Beyond the ability of humans to make precise predictions—when they keep fiddling with it.

PARTICULARLY when the fiddling is taking place, as in Texas, over a period of more than 50 years.

And when the weather manipulation experiments, to make it rain, have been ongoing.

And when MANY experiments are happening at the same time, side by side, in various areas.

Over time, the entire climate of Texas could be changed. New completely unnatural patterns would emerge.

And eventually, these new patterns would be called “standard.”

When they aren’t standard at all.