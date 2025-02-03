By the time you read this, heavy, heavy action may already be happening. We’ll see. The THREAT is already here.

I’m writing this before the market opens on Monday morning.

I know what this is about.

The CIA-asset-type pundits started pushing this story a few days ago: THE MARKET COULD CRASH.

If it does, or comes close to doing it…THINK COVID.

COVID was a fake scam that was used, IN PART, to ram Trump up against wall in his first term.

The point and the message then was: MR. PRESIDENT, THIS IS WHAT YOU HAVE TO DO, TO SAVE THE COUNTRY. YOU HAVE NO CHOICE. WE DICTATE. YOU OBEY.

And if the market crashes, the exact same message will be taken to Trump. “You want to save your Presidency and the country? Will you vow to do the following things? If not, we’ll bury you.”

In other words, the elite Global Left is counter-attacking to dismantle everything Trump has done so far. These creatures want to force him to reverse course, and take his medicine, and submit, and knuckle under.

Keep the following in mind as you read the rest of this article: The stock market is not the economy! The myth-makers will try to convince you it is!

We begin here: