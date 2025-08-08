In previous articles on this horrific subject, I cited a national report indicating that, in Minnesota, 44,000 girls and women have been mutilated or are at risk for mutilation.

That very high and alarming number is the result of the large Somali population centered in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

Mutilation is their tradition. It’s “part of the culture.”

In Somalia, about 96 percent of girls and women have been mutilated. That’s right.

Just to be clear, we’re talking about cutting off the labia, cutting off part or all of the clitoris. And other cuttings in that area.

I want to point out that Minneapolis is a proud sanctuary city.

That decreases the already slim chance that law-enforcement will ever investigate the ongoing crime of mutilation in the city.

Because it must protect all migrants. It must, no matter what.

If tomorrow, by some miracle, federal cops arrived in Minneapolis with the mandate to investigate and shatter the large underground Somali practice of mutilating girls and women, local officials wouldn’t cooperate.

They would refuse. They would stonewall. They would look the other way—just as they’ve been doing for a long time.

On the other hand, if some local Protestants one day decided they’d overlooked a vital component of their faith—genital mutilation of young girls—and began to torture their own daughters with knives and scissors, the cops would have them in jail in a couple of hours, and they’d get slammed with 10-year sentences, pronto.