First of all, one data center can cost a billion bucks to build. And that cost is rising fast.

If you’re a company wanting to build one, you’re looking for investors. Private or government money.

Here’s a key fact. When you talk to a potential investor, you don’t have to tell him why you want to create a data center. He knows.

It’s for AI. That’s enough for him.

Because there’s a universal assumption. If you’ve got a data center that offers AI services, you’ll get customers for those services. AI is red hot. It’s the heart of the US economy right now.

Therefore, if you really want your data center to sell AI services for the purpose of SURVEILLANCE, nobody who’s anybody cares.

Your investors only care about getting a good return on their money.

When the whole nation saw Trump grinning from ear to ear like a guy who just found out his sweat contains large amounts of gold…