First of all, unless the Republicans pulled off a stunning rig-job of the vote, Trump got a whole mountain of votes—MANY from people who were scared of admitting they were going to go for him.

Scared? Why?

They didn’t put Trump signs on their lawns, like they did in 2016, because they thought they might be attacked. Physically. By all sorts of crazies on the Left.

You won’t hear network news doofuses announcing THAT, as they try to explain how Trump won and the shock and awe and their bad predictions…

Fear was a major reason the polls were so close. Voters, when interviewed, wouldn’t say they were going to cast ballots for Trump.

So now that Trump is going to be President, he has to do two things right away. Beef up his security to the max (don’t rely on the Secret Service). And…

Appoint someone REALLY GOOD, REALLY REALLY GOOD to be the Czar of Fulfilling All His Promises.

I’m not kidding.

If Trump is serious, and doesn’t want to be exposed as a towering bullshitter, AGAIN, that Czar will make a comprehensive list of his promises and organize an army of people to make them come true.

Trump is the PR guy. His Czar is the ACTION guy.

If Trump declines to do this, because of his massive ego, or because he doesn’t care about what he promised, he’s going to go down. Badly. Very badly.

Trump doesn’t have the skills to follow through. On very much of anything. He needs a Ron DeSantis type to be his Czar.

As for Kennedy, he has to hold Trump’s feet to the fire and insist on having the power to appoint the next directors of HHS, NIH, FDA, CDC, USDA. This is a real shit storm in the making. People are going to go nuts. The press, politicians from both parties, the medical cartel, financial heavy hitters.

Kennedy has to deliver on HIS OWN promises—and more. Much more. Talking about the VACCINES, Bob. The disastrous vaccines. All of them. Old and new. EXPOSED.

If you don’t want to be excoriated as a prime bullshitter.

You’re taking on a job as a revolutionary. Make no mistake about it. Don’t back off. Don’t “wait ‘til later.”

Even though it looks like the Republicans will control both the House and the Senate, getting Congressional approval for these new health agency heads is going to be NASTY. A war.

Which brings me to the political Left: