Because his Tesla company is making them right now.

When he talks about his plans, is he exaggerating? Doing PR? Maybe. But obviously, he has an extensive business track record.

From inc.com: “Elon Musk said Tesla will build at least 5,000 Optimus robots this year, and maybe as many as 10,000. The company will build another 50,000 Optimus robots in 2026, and will work its way up from there. It may eventually build 10 million robots a year or more, he added. And he believes there will be enough demand to sell every one of them.”

Musk: “My prediction is … that Optimus will be the biggest product of all time by far. Nothing will even be close. I think it’ll be 10 times bigger than the next biggest product ever made.”

Musk: “[Five thousand robots is] the size of a Roman legion, which is a little scary thought. Like, a whole legion of robots.”

“In a very short time, Optimus has gone from being an idea to the most sophisticated humanoid robot on earth. Tesla has some important ingredients that others don’t have, which is, our robot has a real brain. Tesla is the leader in real-world AI. What we learned in the car, we translate to the Optimus robot. And we also take our expertise in electric motors, batteries, power, electronics, structural design, and then another major thing is that we’re very good at manufacturing.”

“We have the only company with all the ingredients for making intelligent humanoid robots at scale.”

“This robot would be a great friend. It would also mow your lawn, babysit your kids, and enable the production of goods and services. And when you combine that with sustainable energy from the sun and batteries, we can also, at the same time, maintain a great environment. So that, I think, is the future that we want.”

Musk is saying the future of Tesla isn’t cars. It’s really robots. That’s what he’s aiming for.

Legions of them.

Which brings up the possibility: