For me, being a writer has always meant looking at what is supposed to happen, but never does.

If you’ve been a reader for a while, you know what I’m talking about.

I’m not just reporting facts. I’m showing what they add up to—and then what SHOULD follow from that. But doesn’t.

In Trump’s case, he has nailed the truth about certain situations. And then…NOTHING.

And I have to tell you, it’s not all his fault. Yes, he has a major problem sustaining focus. He just moves on. And on.

But he SHOULD HAVE a real Chief of Staff. Somebody extremely competent and forceful who follows him around listens to everything he says. When he hammers on something vital, that Chief of Staff would FOLLOW UP. Would make sure ACTION takes place.

That’s what I mean when I say a writer needs to be able to see what doesn’t, but should happen.

Here’s a Trump example. I’ve mentioned it before. It was an explosive moment at the otherwise dull…