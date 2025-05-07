I just turned 87, and I’ve never been more prolific as a writer than right now. That’s a bit odd.

Part of it is probably the Trump effect. He’s shows up on the scene, and the words and talking rise to a new crescendo. It’s contagious. Whatever you think of him, the Trump scene is far different from four years of watching an old senile crank with murderous intent wander around a sanitarium in his bathrobe while his closest people tell him what to say and what to sign.

Part of it, though, is I’ve been writing exactly what I want to, year after year—so the overall energy automatically expands like a wild calendar adding new months ever day.

I’ve been publishing my work online since the year 2000.

That’s enabled me to write with no outside editorial control.

I had my fill of that control for 18 years leading up to 2000.

I didn’t like it.

Here on Substack, there’s a very smooth set-up for subscriptions. It’s the free market economy on an individual scale. In my case, yearly subscribers pay $1.15 a week. And over time, I’ve been writing and publishing an increasing number of article per week, to justify and over-justify that miniscule rate.

The bottom line is, I cover the good, the bad, and the ugly on all fronts.

Especially when it comes to MEDICAL, I apply pressure to the Trump people. And I have reason to believe some of my articles are getting through to them.

I keep pursuing deeper truth. That’s what I give you every day. I believe I’m giving you more medical truth as any other medical writer in the world. That’s not a flippant assertion. It’s based on my observation, and my record.

On an economic level, I call that giving value for value. You contribute $1.15 a week, I contribute my investigations. Simple. Straightforward. No outside interference. No censorship from this end.

These days, the online social media noise in the world keeps ratcheting up. To astonishing levels. A billion people have billions of opinions. For some writers, that’s a signal to carve out a small comfortable space far from the crowd. For me, that’s a signal to redouble my efforts, and use my findings to LAUNCH and ATTACK. Attack lies and liars.

Like I say, I just turned 87. And my plan is: keep investigating, keep discovering, keep writing and publishing, keep launching and attacking—all the way.

The stakes are very high. Where is this country going? Where is the world going? We’re meeting one crossroad after another.

I could try to retreat to a comfortable pool in a shady spot, but I prefer being in the fire.

Every time I think I’ve reached bottom on medical lies and truth, I find MORE. And not just on medical. Right now, I’m putting together a podcast that tackles both medical and media on a level I never knew existed—until I recently stumbled on a strange little story which turned out to have a string ten miles deep. You’ll get all the details soon.

Over the past few years, it’s been driven home to me that no writer worth his salt should have to think of himself as a charity giving away his work for nothing.

That old archetype and self-image isn’t just a mistake. It’s a formula for self-destruction.

I’ve never been a fan of self-destruction.

When a writer is giving his ALL and has the ability to write the truth that lies under surface, he’s an entrepreneur. For some writers, that’s an uncomfortable idea. “Tradition” likes to portray writers in a different vein. You know—O the joy of living in a garret in Paris and starving on stale bread.

When people want to put a smile on that story, they say…and then one day, an editor at a major publishing house found the writer’s manuscript of his novel lying in an old corner of the office, read it, jumped out of his chair, plucked the writer out of the garret and made him famous.

But today, that story has been superseded. Because we have this thing called the Internet. Which means the writer doesn’t have to wait for a glorious day that may never come. He can be his own publisher.

And since he is, he is also his own employer. Which unavoidably means he is an entrepreneur. He can keep himself from starving.

If he can.

So far, for all these years, I have.

Because I can write. I’m a writer. And because I have this predisposition for investigating, finding truth, laying it out, and upsetting apple carts.

Since I was a boy—upsetting apple carts was my thing. So I learned the necessary skills.

I’m glad, today, to have you with me. As readers, and yes, as subscribers. I make no bones about the subscription piece. Because I know I’m giving you value for value.

Without knowing it, I learned something about the entrepreneur piece from my father. Because he was on the brink of starving, as a boy of 11, when his father died, and as the oldest child he had to support his mother, brother, and sister.

He did it. And he kept doing it. And he became a major success.

I tell good and great writers who haven’t caught on, there’s nothing wrong with making a living.

To you paid subscribers out there, thank you. I’ll keep delivering. To those of you who haven’t come on board yet, give it a shot. There’s nothing wrong with giving value for getting value.

It works, despite what free-market-hating elite socialists preach, in order to earn their crooked living.

-- Jon Rappoport

