Jon Rappoport

Jon Rappoport

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raj's avatar
Raj
6h

You don’t give value for value. That’s an understatement. You give far more than that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Giulia filippelli loewy's avatar
Giulia filippelli loewy
6h

Thank you for your passionate writing and illuminating research! Bravissimo! 🙏🙏🙏👏👏👏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
52 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Rappoport
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture