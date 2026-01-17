Yes, there DOES need to be a foreign policy, because foreign enemies exist.

And any claim that these enemies are wholly created BY America are false and delusional.

Turning away from what is going on outside our borders is based on the same kind of thinking that assumes: one can secure his own safety by refusing toxic vaccines and simply ignoring millions of people who are taking those toxic shots and suffering the consequences.

So, yes, there IS America First foreign policy. For instance, SECURE OUR NATIONAL BORDERS.

Stop the incoming flow of workers who would replace American workers. Stop the flow of criminals who want to feast off America. Stop the drugs from coming in. Stop the child traffickers. Stop the gangs from coming in.

Is Trump making serious moves in these directions? Yes.

Then there is the issue of the millions and millions of people who already entered America illegally. People who are, at the very least, putting a huge burden on government services and government funds. A burden that can’t be sustained.

Beyond that, there are the criminals and the scammers and the drug and child traffickers who’ve made it past the gates America is supposed to guarding. THOSE people are already inside, and they need to be deported.

Trump is trying to do that.

What about this Hemisphere? For instance, as I’ve been reporting, China, Russia, and Iran have established a major presence in Venezuela. This is not good. It’s called a threat. Turning our backs on it isn’t a solution. Ignoring it isn’t America First. China and Russia and Iran have had long-standing operations against America.

They need to be sent packing from Venezuela. Trump appears to be trying to accomplish that. I’m not convinced he’s on the right path. I’m not convinced he’s going to pull it off. He might succumb to “doing deals” with these enemies instead. That’s a bad idea.