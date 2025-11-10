CBS News, 10/6: “At least five people were killed and 24 others were wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago as of Sunday.”

“The ages of the victims range from 16 to 62, according to police.”

“In the first shooting of the weekend, police responded to a person shot around 7:45 p.m. in the 900 block of West 85th Street and found a man inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His age was not released.”

“Officers searched the area and found another man of unknown age in the alley who was shot in the torso. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.”

“Later in the evening, around 9:30 p.m., a 16-year-old boy self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital after he was shot in the leg. Police did not provide the address where the shooting occurred.”

“The victim told officers that he was walking outside when he was shot by an unknown person riding in a black SUV.”

“Minutes after, around 9:36 p.m., a 49-year-old man was shot while standing outside in the 200 block of East Garfield Boulevard.”

Quite a picture.

First, these neighborhoods are basically controlled by gangs. They’re either doing the shooting, or they could use threats and force to keep other people from shooting—if they wanted to. In other words, the gangs could drive down the number of killings. Drive them way down.

Keep that in mind as I make my case here. The gangs could police themselves and other people.

Now think about the neighborhoods called Chinatown in big cities like NY, LA, and San Francisco. That’s where people go to eat the best Chinese food in town.

Where do you suppose some of the money that originally fueled these Chinatowns and still sustains them comes from?

From Chinese criminal organizations. Gangs.

How do these gangs make the Chinatowns work as commercial profit-making centers?

They police them.

Because they know: