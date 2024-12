Because morality means standing up for ideals. In a world of decay and crime.

Morality doesn’t leave people comfortable.

People can study morality but never be moral.

They can profess loyalty to an ideal, but only in theory.

There is religion without morality. “I put everything in God’s hands. And nothing in my own.”

Morality is about what you do when you see evil.

Morality is an unpopular subject.