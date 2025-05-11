(This is Part-2; for Part-1, go here)

People on one side say, “Where did she come from? Dr. Means never said one critical word against the horrendous COVID vaccines during the COVID years.”

People on the other side say, “She’s a wonderful doctor who stands for real health, and she never would have won Trump’s nomination if she’d been an active critic of the COVID shots. The Senate would never confirm her. But now she can win confirmation and then do great work…”

I’m going to cut through all this conversation with something deeper.

Let’s start with this:

“You cannot win political appointment if you tell the truth about vaccines; therefore…”

You know the rest: therefore, keep your mouth shut, land a spot in government and work to make America Healthy Again.

Lots of people believe this is the way to go.

I don’t.

Not just because I have a decided preference for the truth, but also because I believe that if all the famous and semi-famous persons who keep their mouths shut about vaccines—people who know the truth about destruction by vaccines—if all those people had been out there, in public, with big bully pulpits, for years, telling the whole truth about vaccines, they would be doing far more effective and decisive work than they could in government positions.

If they’d been true revolutionaries, no matter what, this country would be in much better shape than it is now. And would still be in better shape four years from now, even if we didn’t have four years of this MAHA Trump/Kennedy administration.

I’ve made this point about Kennedy’s strategy vs. a real revolution a number of times. Obviously, he doesn’t agree.

And he’s just one of many activists, doctors, influencers, authors, reporters who look to POLITICAL MOVES to win victories for Medical Freedom and MAHA:

“Hey (wink, wink, nod, nod), I know all vaccines are terribly destructive, and so do you, but if I say that in public, if I say it a number of times, I’ll never be able to advance a true health agenda for the country. You know what I’m doing, right? I lied to the Hearing Committee, I lied to reporters, I lied to the public once I decided I needed to work for the government, but all these lies had a reason. A good reason. The payoff. The eventual progress. Trust me. You’ll see. You lie your way into power, and then you do good things.”

These people, even the ones who believe this and aren’t just con artists all the way down to their toes, are AFRAID.

And here’s their rock-bottom fear, below all the other fears: they don’t want to envision what they’d do if they were true revolutionaries.