Why doesn’t the parent just say, “Have you read the original study for safety the FDA approved?”

BANG.

Of course the doctor will say no.

Then the parent says, “Well, find it and read it, and if you think it was a good and correct study, let me have it and I’ll have my people look it over.”

This is a very rational approach.

And it cuts out a lot of noise and nonsense and lying and pretending and irrelevant chatter and PR and propaganda.

And this simple approach applies to ANY vaccine, not just COVID or the MMR. It calls into question the entire CDC schedule.

In the meantime, I strongly recommend the new and improved HHS dig in and haul out every single safety study which originally led the FDA to approve every vaccine. That, too, is a rational way to go about things.

That’s one of their jobs. Examining evidence. Hasn’t Kennedy said, time and time again, that this is what he’s doing?

Let’s get it over with. Once and for all, take a very close look at the placebo group in each one of those safety studies. Was a real placebo used? A shot of water? Or did the study authors cheat and lie and use an older vaccine instead of a placebo? If they used an older vaccine, the study was useless and it wasn’t valid, and the vaccine should never have been approved.

It can’t be called safe: