Was it in the 1800s? 1900s?

No.

Empowered by the PREP Act of 2005, the first time was…

2009. Swine Flu.

Barack Obama declared the medical state of emergency.

That was a key moment in American history.

One reason that moment should be called a CLUE? A clue to coming events? The 2009 Swine Flu epidemic was fake.

Even if you don’t take the valid and true position that all viruses are fairy tales, by ordinary medical standards the 2009 epidemic was fake.

I want to make sure people remember this. Especially people who are convinced COVID was a real threat and believe the federal government would never declare a fake national medical emergency.

—When Sharyl Attkisson exposed a phony epidemic, there was a media blackout; CDC and Fauci told a lie the size of an aircraft carrier parked in Times Square

Over the last 35 years, I’ve documented many crimes of the CDC; this one is epic: