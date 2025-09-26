Some of the lawmakers are saying it now, of course, in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination.

But what about after any weekend in Chicago?

Those murders don’t count?

Let’s try to figure this out.

On the one hand, the Left claims people are going way overboard calling the Kirk killing a tragedy, because…THEIR PEOPLE IN THE UNDERCLASS-LEFT get killed all the time and nobody makes a big deal out of it.

But on the other hand, when THEIR PEOPLE DO get routinely shot and killed in big cities, do they shout that guns have to be taken away from the shooters?

Do they shout TAKE THE GUNS AWAY FROM THE GANGS?

I’ve never heard that come out of their mouths.

Even though gangs shoot and kill more people than any other group.

What’s the explanation?

There’s only one.

GANGS are also THEIR PEOPLE.

Yup.

So GANGS have to be let off the hook.

Just take the guns from good old boys in the hills of Tennessee.

But don’t you dare disarm GANGS in big cities.

GANGS are a special group. They only shoot people because…socioeconomic conditions.

So they’re not really committing crimes, even though people struck by their bullets are lying dead in the streets.

That’s not a gun crime. That’s “compensatory behavior which reasonably springs from generations of deprivation…”

Therefore, GANGS must keep their guns.

Otherwise, how can they express and vent their wholly understandable frustrations?

In fact, GANGS have automatic weapons. But they need big weapons to express big frustrations.

It all makes sense when you figure it out.

If you say GANGS ARE STONE COLD KILLERS AND THAT’S THE BEGINNING AND END OF THE STORY, you’re a racist.

The charge of racism is just a way the Left protects its own people—THE GANGS. Playing the race card is a sign of admirable loyalty. Right.

There’s a further Leftist cultural complication we have to unravel here: