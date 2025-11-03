—When violence looks like peace.

Many people, when contrasting the Biden era and the Trump era, would call the former peaceful and the latter violent.

They would point to the immigration crackdown and the mass deportations and the resistance to ICE as the prime example of current violence.

They would express a preference for the Biden era.

Which was? Well, it was, under the surface, a time of massive immigration. Open borders. Secret flights bringing immigrants into the country, bypassing the usual (minimal) controls.

Among the illegal immigrants were international cartel and gang members, psychopathic criminals, drug and sex traffickers, professional scammers, men for whom centuries of cultural and religious tradition allowed attacks and abuse against women and so-called infidels.

The numbers of immigrants, and the support given to them by the federal and state governments, made budgets—which were already under great strain—virtually impossible to sustain. The effort to handle the strain was a shift of one form of Welfare for another.

Yet, all this was happening with relative quiet. For people who weren’t looking, or didn’t care.

This was “peace.”

And the same people who viewed it as peace now view the action to REVERSE it as mad violence. Violence stemming from no cause except “prejudice against foreigners.”

Under no circumstances will they make a connection between cause and effect.

There are even very smart people who say: