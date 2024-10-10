AM I THE ONLY ONE WHO IS SPEAKING OUT AGAINST THIS?

Months ago, I reported on a case in America (link in footnote) that mirrors what is taking now place in France.

From gatewayhispanic[dot]com: “A young student, just 19 years old, was raped and murdered in the forests of Boulougne, west of Paris, France. It turns out that the alleged murderer had already been previously tried for rape and was awaiting deportation to his native Morocco. The situation has therefore sparked controversy regarding immigration in France, Europe and the entire West.”

“…Former socialist president François Hollande also stated that ‘the problem with the OQTF: it must be done quickly.’ The acronym in French OQTF means ‘obligation to leave French territory’.”

You may think the delay in deportation of the migrant killer to his home country, Morocco, is the problem. Or the fact that, while awaiting deportation, the killer was released.

But that’s not the core insanity.

This is what no one mentions. The French authorities should put this killer on trial, convict him if he’s guilty, and then deliver the penalty—life in prison or execution—IN FRANCE.

WHERE THE CRIMES WERE COMMITTED.

There shouldn’t be any deportation. Regardless of what happens or doesn’t happen when he arrives back in Morocco.

If he raped and murdered in France, he should spend the rest of his life in a French prison, or he should be put to death in France.

Deportation for rape and murder?? That’s the solution??

People really believe this is an “immigration” situation?