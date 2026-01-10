There’s this kid. He thinks, “Hey, man, these immigrants are all victims. That’s all they are. They’ve never done a bad thing. They just want a chance to let the government support them, like I do. OK, maybe I grew up in a nice home, but I had issues right away, and I hate my parents, and I’m a victim, too, and I just want a chance to let the government support me so I can live without working and don’t have to sweat a job and I deserve that because nobody should have to work, and if the cops and ICE go after the immigrants they’re going to come after me next because I’m just like the immigrants and I don’t stand a chance in the capitalist society and I need all the freebies I can get and I don’t want to pay back my student loans, and I’m disabled…”

I know about this kid. He comes from parents who preferred partying to raising their children, and he comes from a dozen vaccines and a therapist’s office and a psychiatrist’s office and those meds, and then a mental health facility called Columbia University. With all that background, he’s still responsible for himself but he doesn’t know it.

But what about everybody else?

Why do they want to destroy America?

Because it’s the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow and they want to rob it. They might call that socialism or Communism or they might just call America a place where they can work a scam.

Then there are the people higher up on the food chain who’ve decided there are too many humans and they’re unmanageable, and they’re really just wild animals on the plains, and the herds have to be trimmed way down, and America would be the one place where the animals would likely object to that most strenuously. So America has to be taken down.

All these people who want to destroy America have to be exposed for who and what they are.

To do that, to make that happen: