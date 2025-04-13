(This is Part-7; for Part-6, go here)

As I’ve said, I’ll keep hammering on Kennedy to get something, anything of value done.

But for some time now, he’s been evaluating what he should say and not say, do and not do. Because he believes that going too far will destroy his ability to achieve any of his goals.

That calculation on his part leads to more compromises and more dilution of results. It’s a funnel that gets narrower and narrower.

A while back, when he launched his Presidential campaign, I told him to go out on the road and expose the whole catastrophe of vaccination. I told him that many times. Huge numbers of people would have come to his side. It never happened

Read this searing piece by journalist Eric Coppolino. It details Kennedy’s reaction to the authentic charge that the so-called virus responsible for ‘COVID’ doesn’t have a leg to stand on, doesn’t exist. Kennedy wiggles and waggles and waffles on the issue. It’s clear he doesn’t want to face it. If he did, and he agreed with the conclusion, then that would damage his ability “to get things done.”

How many compromises will Kennedy make? One leads to another. It’s a chronic condition.

It’s politics.

“I’ll hold THIS back so I can get THAT…”

At some point, Kennedy stopped going all out to expose the medical cartel. He decided “all out” would…yeah, ruin his ability to get things done.

The whole Health Freedom movement has been afflicted with this same kind of chronic condition for a very long time:

“Give use the right to choose whether we take vaccines or not, and guarantee us access to the full range of nutritional supplements, and the medical cartel can kill as many people as it wants to…”

A harsh way of putting it, but that’s what the compromise comes down to.