You’re going to want to save this article and read it now and then.

It tells you what science is and science isn’t.

I’ve been aiming in this direction for a long time.

Now I have the ducks in a row.

Let’s start here.

What do the following items have in common?

An atom.

A molecule.

A virus.

A gene.

A photon.

A nanoparticle.

Are you ready?

THEY’RE ALL INVISIBLE.

Even with the most advanced instruments available today, none of them can be observed DIRECTLY.

You can’t see a single gene or virus or atom or molecule or photon or nanoparticle.

What does that mean?

It means their existence is INFERRED.

Scientists will say, “Well, we see the effects they cause. Therefore, we know they exist.” WRONG.

In science, you have data—referring to those objects you can see and observe directly. Everything else is an assumption. Which is called a hypothesis.

For instance, “Let’s assume that atoms exist and behave in the following 37 ways…” That’s a hypothesis.

It’s followed by, for instance, “Then we can build a nuclear reactor that performs the following functions…”

THEN you DO build a reactor and it DOES perform those functions.

THEN you say, “See? It worked out. THEREFORE, atoms exist.”

WRONG. WRONG. WRONG.

This is where everybody goes off the rails.

The rules of logic are clear on this point.

Here’s a simple example. “If it’s Sunday, churches are open.” “Churches ARE open.” “Therefore it’s Sunday.”

WRONG.

Churches might be open on other days.

“If atoms exist and behave in these ways, we can build a nuclear reactor that performs these functions.” “We did build that reactor.” “Therefore, atoms exist.” WRONG.

The reactor might work for other reasons. Reasons you don’t understand.

In the 19th century, aspirin was developed. “If we use this compound to suppress the nervous system, we can reduce pain.” “We used the compound and we did reduce pain.” “Therefore, the compound did suppress the nervous system.” WRONG. It was discovered much later that aspirin worked by blocking an enzyme.

Aristotle developed a system of logic way back when, and modern logicians translated his work into the “if…then” format I just showed you.

Here’s the way science ACTUALLY SHOULD WORK: