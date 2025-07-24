OK. Tulsi is saying: Here are documents that prove the Obama crowd fabricated the claim that Russia interfered in the 2016 election…

…The documents prove this was all a lie, and IN FACT Russia didn’t try to help Trump win the election, and Trump team members didn’t collude with Russia.

Tulsi is also accusing former heads of the CIA, FBI, and National Intelligence—Brennan, Comey, and Clapper—as key figures in inventing the hoax.

She’s also accusing Obama himself.

She’s made a criminal referral to the Department of Justice, to Pam Bondi.

Tulsi is going all in.

This isn’t like Trump saying Obama and Biden and other Democrats are the worst people who ever lived and they should all be in prison.

This is specific.

But as far as I can tell, we don’t know what’s in Tulsi’s criminal referral to the DOJ. Did she just unload and deliver all the documents at Pam’s front door? Did she name names? Did she say, “You should prosecute the following people”?

And we DEFINITELY don’t know what Pam Bondi and the DOJ are going to do now.

Will the DOJ decide they can make criminal cases stick in court?

Will they issue arrest warrants?

Or will they say, “This is very interesting stuff but there are too many holes to go to court with.”

Here is a big potential problem: