There are large numbers of people who view tradition and stability as overriding factors, when they judge a long-standing institution.

Like Modern Medicine.

And their bottom line is, the system is working, it’s fine, it’s not broken, so don’t fix it, and Kennedy is some sort of crazy loon for claiming it needs deep reform and an overhaul.

These “tradition people,” whether they’re part of the public, or media, or politics, compose a major obstruction.

What Kennedy has done, and can continue to do, in the most graphic terms possible, is point out that America is getting fatter and lazier and sicker and more stupid…and even less able to procreate.

So the system isn’t just fine. Quite the opposite.

He can bring up studies. He can quote experts. He can tie the physical and mental decline of the country to a number of medical practices, including the “over-prescription of medical drugs.”

And unnecessary surgeries, and false diagnoses of heart disease and cancer. I’ve quoted those staggering numbers in past articles.

On a silver platter, I’ve handed him the classic 2000 Starfield report, published in the Journal of American Medical Association, showing that the medical system kills, at minimum, 225,000 Americans a year.

Most of these points—which I believe the nominees for FDA, CDC, and NIH, will echo—make a major case for reform and overhaul of the medical system.

At a level that doesn’t go far enough, to be sure…but does establish a beachhead for further penetration into the medical Heart of Darkness.

But Kennedy, as I say,…