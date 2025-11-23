Or would MAHA people just prefer to be happy now and nurse their delusions and paint rainbows…and not think about the future?

If the Democrats win the White House in 2028, Kennedy is gone from HHS. That’s obvious.

Any changes Kennedy made within HHS policy can be reversed by the new HHS head.

Key Kennedy appointees will be fired.

Old assbag employees Kennedy fired will be let back in.

If a Democrat is President, Kennedy’s HHS agenda is finished. And he’s gone.

If Vance or another Republican is President, then Kennedy might remain at HHS. But with Trump out of the White House, MAHA will have a smaller role and softer voice in the next administration.

Which leads to the question and the answer I’ve been hammering on for more than a year.

Is MAHA supposed to be a populist revolution?

YES.

Is it supposed to have more power than anything Kennedy will do at HHS?

YES. You bet.

Because a populist revolution has more legs. It goes deeper. It wakes up a spirit in people far and wide—people who are fed up with the medical destruction of health.

Kennedy, contrary to the opinion of his deluded followers, is not heading up a populist revolution. He’s making that perfectly clear every day.

He’s not going after medical criminals with a vengeance. He’s not on the attack. He has a plan, a map of moves, and he’s making them at HHS. That’s not populist by any stretch of the imagination.

A populist MAHA revolution taking place now WOULD OUTLIVE THE NEXT ELECTION NO MATTER WHO WINS.

Otherwise, forget it.

A populist MAHA revolution that goes all in on the ARREST AND PROSECUTION OF MEDICAL CRIMINALS is vital.

Another part of that populist movement has to be: awakening with FIRE millions of Americans who know from bitter experience that vaccines are poisons.

Kennedy isn’t doing that. And he won’t.

(Months ago, I did a podcast which laid out how Kennedy could mount and launch a real revolution. It was very specific. You can listen to it here.)