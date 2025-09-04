SOMEBODY has to check the ingredients, right?

You don’t just put a new drug on the market without knowing every single thing that’s in it, the amount of each thing, and the purity of each thing.

When a Pharma company submits an application to the FDA for a new drug approval, all that information has to be there.

The COMPANY submits the analysis.

Then the FDA verifies that the company’s METHODS of analysis were scientifically proper.

Then what?

Then…

NOTHING.

Wait, what??

The FDA has the right to do its own analysis of ingredients from scratch, just as the company did, but…

But in practice, the FDA mostly DOESN’T.

Which is mind-blowing.

We’re talking about the most basic thing: WHAT’S IN A DRUG?

You would think the FDA does highly detailed testing, as their first order of business. Every time. For every new drug. BEFORE approval.

As in: “Hey Jim, Greedhead Pharma Inc. just submitted an approval request to us for its kidney medication. Get to work. Do a COMPLETE breakdown of every damn thing in it. And quantities. Don’t forget to look for trace impurities. And test more than one batch. And don’t take the company’s word for anything.”

NO. That’s not happening.

If the FDA spots some kind of red flag, then they might do their own test. But otherwise? THEY TAKE THE MANUFACTURER’S WORD.

Which is an FDA crime, plain and simple.

An ongoing crime. A RICO crime.

The new FDA Commissioner, Marty Makary, must order a search of the last 100 FDA drug approvals.

Did the FDA do its own testing of ingredients rigorously and completely, even once?

We have a dire scandal that blows the roof off the FDA. THE PEOPLE OF AMERICA ARE THE INNOCENT TARGETS.

Hey, Kennedy, stop doing pushups in the gym for a minute and pay attention. You keep saying you’re following the science. And the evidence. Well, I’m talking about evidence.