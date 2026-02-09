I want to boil down a few things.

First of all, committing crimes begets committing new crimes.

A man who cheated and lied and stole and used violence to get to the top is already in the mindset of a criminal. So on the sexual front, he’s going to look for other new crimes to satisfy his appetites. He’s not going to be drawn to a relationship which is the very opposite of what he’s been doing all his life.

Which then brings us to: where did this lifelong ambition to commit crimes come from in the first place?

I saw budding examples of this tendency at college. There were smart boys who were on that path. These boys had a missing piece.

They had no morality.

Wherever they might have encountered it in their studies at college, they ignored it, or merely paid lip service to it. Morality never took hold in them. Because it required a reach that was too far for them. It represented unknown territory they didn’t want to explore. Uncomfortable territory. Finding a moral center and sticking to it was too much for them. Too radical a step.

So they settled on something they were more familiar with. Something they COULD reach for.

POWER.

DOMINATION.

Those qualities made more sense, because they were simpler and more stupid and more blunt.

There are lots of people—no matter their level of education—who make that choice: