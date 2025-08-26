Zero Hedge: “Bureau of Labor Statistics data reveals 1.1 million MORE Americans have become disabled in just the past 3 months.”

“The month of July added another 234,000 disabled Americans, making the current high the third new high in a row.”

“Prominent data analyst Edward Dowd reports that since February 2021, an additional 5.89 million Americans have answered ‘yes’ to the Bureau of Labor Statistics household survey question on disability.”

[The first RNA COVID vaccines were available several months earlier, in mid-December 2020.]

“That’s a 19.6% increase in reported disabilities over just 4.5 years—something he [Dowd] calls a ‘disaster’.”

“This should be front-page news.”

“Why isn’t anyone talking about it?”

—Obviously because, if these data are accurate, the headlines would scare the public AND point to RNA COVID shots as the cause.

Experts would of course blame the virus that doesn’t exist.

There is more. What about the COVID lockdowns? They destroyed huge numbers of small businesses and not-so-small businesses. The effects were and are HUMAN. People whose businesses are ruined don’t just walk away with smiles on their faces. They suffer on all levels, including PHYSICAL.

So do people whose careers were torpedoed because they refused to take the mandated COVID shots.

What about all the people who took the shots and died? Don’t you think many of their surviving family members suffered terribly—and many of them became disabled?

Both political parties want to avoid talking about ANY of this. Because there is plenty of blame to go around, starting with Warp Speed Trump and Mandate Biden. Or was it Autopen Biden?

Who else would want to avoid talking about a giant increase in disability?