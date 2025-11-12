Pardon my simple approach.

Let’s say an American was murdered by an illegal alien harbored by San Francisco.

ICE was trying to grab the alien, but city officials wouldn’t hand him over.

Then he killed John Smith.

So Smith’s family sues the Mayor, Newsom, and every other official involved.

These officials say, “Well, it was never our intention that this undocumented migrant would kill anyone.”

To which the Smith family lawyer replies, “We’re not dealing in intention here. This is about fact. The city wouldn’t put the killer in the hands of ICE before he killed. Then he committed murder. The city knew he was dangerous. That’s why ICE wanted him. So now John Smith is dead.”

And they go to court.

The Smith family wants $5 million. Plus a few BILLION in punitive damages, to teach the city a lesson.

A PR firm steps up to the plate for the Smith family. This case assumes NATIONAL IMPORTANCE. It’s on the news every night.

It becomes the first heavily inconvenient legal battle challenging Sanctuary Cities. If the Smith family wins, it will set a precedent: