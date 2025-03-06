(This is Part-3; for Part-2, go here)

Doctor: Good to see you, Jack, it’s been a while.

Patient: I just got a notice about my yearly physical. But I’m not going to take it.

Doctor: What? Why not?

Patient: Because of everything that’s been happening.

Doctor: I don’t know what you’re talking about. My wife and I just got back from the south of France.

Patient: I guess you don’t watch the news.

Doctor: It’s too depressing.

Patient: The whole thing is hitting the fan. Kennedy and his personal DOGE crew invaded the CDC, FDA, and NIH.

Doctor: Oh my God. What are those nuts doing?

Patient: Well, the first thing was, they uncovered a dozen safety studies of vaccines that have been around for years. All the studies were frauds. They never used a placebo. They used an older vaccine, which is pretty much a crime. Even that doctor guy at CNN was forced to admit it.

Doctor: What??

Patient: Then they found ten drugs that were approved by the FDA, when the clinical trials were faked. Journals are retracting all sorts of articles. They’ve got names of the people who ran the trials. A few have already been arrested by the Justice Department.

Doctor: Absurd. That can’t be.

Patient: There’s all kinds of insurance fraud. Doctors overcharging, faking treatments they never carried out.

Doctor: I’m calling my local medical group about this!

Patient: Good luck. There’s a good chance they suddenly went on vacation. Something about their connection to the state medical board. The board prosecuted two docs last year and stripped their licenses for warning patients about breathing ventilators and sedation. Those doctors are talking to a House Committee about COVID deaths from that protocol. It’s quite a scandal.

Doctor: Then I’ll talk to the damn AMA!

Patient: Good luck there, too. The AMA’s trying to cut connections to the Journal of the American Medical Association. The Journal’s trying to explain to the DOJ how a bunch of studies praising antidepressants ever got published. The authors faked numbers. Seems like it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Doctor: This is all that crazy bastard Kennedy! I knew they never should have confirmed him!

Patient: He and his crew have access to the VSD.

Doctor: The what?